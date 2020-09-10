Casella Hype Masking Reality
To the Editor:
The continued push for landfills is outdated, there are better alternatives, if there wasn’t why is that large communities, have capped their old existing ones, and why does NH have to deal with waste, coming from MA, and CT, do you really think their waste is really cleaner than ours…how many of us have thrown batteries, and the like into the trash bags headed for the landfill, let’s be realistic, not everyone recycles, whatevers.
Gosh, placing a landfill in proximities to streams and large bodies of water, really…rocket science is not needed here! No wonder Bethlehem does not want an expansion, and for another 5 years…again we digress from reality. I have spoken personally to a former employee from the Bethlehem site, who had changed their opinion about the wonders of Casella, after reports of leaching into the Ammonoosuc River.
Look at histories of all sort of engineered retention sites like the coal ash sites down south, etc. No in this man’s opinion we need to get serious about our waste, and find more environmentally friendly solutions, sure these major waste corporation will use all the smoke and mirrors to hide the reality, and gloss it all over as they are saving us financially and they like…are the doing all this out of the goodness of their hearts of course not…they are a corporation and they are making money…it is always about money…why not extend to the northern reaches of New England, and exploit those pristine areas. sounds like “snake oil sales” to me.
