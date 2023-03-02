Casella Needs to Address the Elephant in the Room
To the Editor:
The recent story in the Boston Globe Magazine highlighting tensions in Dalton is devastating to the image of Casella and also to some of the large land-owners in Dalton who expect to cash in from their support for Casella. No doubt this spurred John Casella to write yet another letter to the editor in the Caledonian-Record to try to polish the image of the company he founded and runs.
Right out of the box his LTE says the Globe article “… does an admirable job reporting on a number of regional waste and recycling challenges in the context of Casella’s proposed landfill in northern New Hampshire.” He should have stopped there, because pretty much everything after that is obfuscation, with a couple of whoppers thrown in for good measure.
The Globe article makes clear that NH is overrun with too much of New England’s trash. Mr. Casella tries to deflect this issue, suggesting that we all just need to think regionally–you know, for the good of the region. But he ignores the proverbial elephant in the room–that NH is getting played as a patsy by its neighbors and by big corporations like Casella.
Currently, almost half of all the trash landfilled in NH comes from out-of-state, mostly from Massachusetts. Mr. Casella apparently thinks that is not a problem if it continues or even increases. Mr. Casella–you live in Vermont so let me make sure you know that the vast majority of NH residents (as well as more and more NH Legislators) think it is a huge problem.
The LTE cherry-picks data to hide Casella’s role. For example, the LTE uses cherry-picked data to suggest that the out-of-state trash landfilled at NCES is less than everybody thinks. While the actual amount was about 18% this past year, historically it was in the 35% range. But it gets worse. The LTE fails to mention that Casella’s plan to replace NCES when it closes will allow Casella’s much larger GSL to import up to 49% out-of-state trash. The upshot is Casella is plenty responsible for overwhelming NH with out-of-state trash, and going-forward their responsibility will most likely increase.
Another humdinger in the LTE is the suggestion that NH benefits from out-of-state trash brought to NCES because some is used as landfill cover, thus saving NH’s precious natural resources. Let’s get real: the soil that is used as cover at NCES is not one of NH’s precious resources, so it seems pretty silly to argue that we should feel lucky that Massachusetts trash is being exported to NH.
Casella’s running storyline is opposition to GSL is just a bunch of NIMBY activists that just can’t see the big picture. But the truth is that Casella is nobody’s choice for a good landfill operator or solid corporate citizen. Its competitors in the solid waste industry hold it in low regard. It has racked up a large number of violations at NCES and landfills in other states. It picked a site for a new landfill in Dalton because it thought it could steamroll the town and because the land is cheap, ignoring the fact that the site is right next to a beloved state park and is in sandy/gravelly soil that dramatically increases the risk of water supply contamination.
Moreover, Casella seems incapable of working cooperatively with its host communities, evidenced by its constant meddling in local politics and its penchant to sue host communities at the drop of a hat. The LTE downplays this by mentioning only one recent lawsuit against Bethlehem “…over something like taxes”. In reality Bethlehem has found itself in near-constant litigation with Casella since the 1990’s, at great expense to Bethlehem’s taxpayers.
If there is an overall theme to Mr. Casella’s LTE it is that managing solid waste is complicated–the obvious message being we’ve just got to leave it to the “experts”.
But some things aren’t that complicated. Casella has a fiduciary responsibility to its shareholders to make as much profit as it can. It’s motivated by profits, and everything else, including the health and welfare of North Country residents is secondary.
Mr. Casella: please write another LTE, and this time tell us that Casella is prepared to do right by NH. Casella needs to stop the charm offensive and abandon plans to build any more landfills in NH until it starts acting more responsibly.
Eliot Wessler
Whitefield, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.