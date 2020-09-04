Casella Offer
To the Editor:
I will be 92 this Friday. I have lived through 7 pandemics, 7 wars, 7 financial crises and a 25 year fight over a landfill. Before I go, I would love to see one more example of coming together to solve a problem comparable to what we did as a country to solve the Great Depression and World War II.
John Casella offered Bethlehem $75 million over 25 years and now Dalton a comparable offer over a longer period. In the midst of a combined pandemic/depression, it would be irresponsible not to consider this offer carefully and come up with a win-win solution for all concerned.
I would suggest a small group from Bethlehem, Dalton and Casella work together to find such a solution.
