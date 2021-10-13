Casella Open House
To the Editor:
Jon Swan + Eliot Wessler: I took your advice and asked questions … my notes:
1. BLUE FLAME GAS-2 nice ladies explained the effect onthe environment of gases created by rain passing through trash. They showed me the safeguards in place and the minimum risk to our air of a modern, properly engineered landfill.(802-479-3306)
2. SANBORN, HEAD & ASSOC-Tim White explained the effect on the environment of rain and water collection creating “leachate”. He showed me the 85 wells around the landfill that are tested regularly and testing of the Ammonoosuc River.(603-229-1900)
3. CMA ENGINEERS-Bob Grillo has “engineered” this site since 1986. He explained the history from “town dump”, to “failed modern landfill”, to “best landfill in NH” and offered his opinion that the engineering and owner-oriented commitment plus the state regulation make the Bethlehem landfill the safest and most professional.(207-541-4223)
4. CASELLA-Joe Gay, chief engineer for both Bethlehem and Coventry,VT landfills took us on a thorough bus tour of the whole facility. He is familiar with the other 5 landfills in NH and the technology that makes them work. He explained to me why this facility is such an asset to Bethlehem and why we should feel proud and safe.(802-236-5973)
5.JOHN CASELLA + KEVIN ROY-John could not attend, but I caught Kevin at the end. All the engineering and all the regulation in the world do not make up for the power of leadership. These 2 are the reason Bethlehem is so outstanding to the unbiased, outside professional. They could build an outstanding waste management facility in Dalton.
If you two really care about your town you would support the move to Dalton.
If you really care about the “right thing to do,” you would encourage Casella to build his next landfill right next to his present 51 acre site that is protected by the 800,000 acre White Mountain National Forest and is accessed by those 50-100 trucks/day through that Forest … never seeing a house vs. 42 extra miles thru 3 town centers.
(John-802-236-5673…Kevin-603-869-3366)
Cliff Crosby
Bethlehem, N. H.
