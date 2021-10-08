Casella Open House Followup
To the Editor:
The NCES/Casella Open House this past Saturday was great. I went, I saw, I learned. Extremely impressed, especially with the recycling aspect and the fact that there will be multiple forms of power generated from the waste. Recycling and repurposing of certain wastes at this state-of-the-art facility will greatly reduce what could be buried.
The off gas that is currently being burned will be turned into energy, 100% of it. The plastic Casella collects and sorts can be recycled and turned into clothing. I was amazed at the softness of the material. National brands like Chinet use the recycled material in the production of their plates. Toys and their packaging are being produced from the waste, and, it is American made!!! How awesome is that? Talk about building back better.
I can’t begin to capture all of the amazing projects and innovations these people are doing with YOUR trash. The NCES facility and the proposed landfill in Dalton are NOT landfills of the past, technology has come a long way. The new Dalton landfill will bring all of this innovation, energy conversion, jobs and benefits to the town and the region. Yes, the waste will become something other than landfill bulk. GSL/Casella’s goal is to bury as little as possible. We need to support the positive results that the proposed Dalton project can produce instead of trying to manufacture lies and focusing on negativity to try and defeat it.
School programs are available to teach children about where their trash goes, how it can be recycled, repurposed or even composted. So, I say educate the children and stop denouncing this as a bad thing. It is everyone’s everyday reality, so why not look at all of the benefits of recycling and repurposing? There’s no way people’s trash will disappear and this world become spotless, so take advantage of recycling and repurposing from the experts in the field, the proposed GSL landfill/Casella.
Too bad for you Bethlehem, you are about to lose in a BIG way.
The Open House was open to all, people who support Casella, opposers to Casella and those that wanted to learn. The opponents of the Dalton landfill asked for people to attend the open house to get informed and ask questions. It was humorous to see the bunch gathered outside of NCES with their picket signs. I stopped and asked them if they had gone in, one person said “no, we stay right here”. I then asked, how can you learn anything or ask questions if you don’t go in? No response. There was one person from the opponent’s side who did come in (good for them!) but seemed to have a negative agenda mindset from the beginning. This person did not look happy when they left, maybe they were unhappy because it was not what they expected and hate to admit that this is the future and it ain’t all bad.
Guess the opposition is just throwing trash around, no pun intended. Unfortunately, this trash is not recyclable, but can be repurposed into positive energy with some accurate information and no rhetoric.
Pamela J. Kathan
Dalton, N. H.
