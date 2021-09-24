Casella Open House October 2nd
To the Editor:
I’m look forward to attending the Casella/North Country Environmental Services (NCES) Open House event on Saturday, October 2nd from 10 am to 1 pm. It will be at the NCES facility at 581 Trudeau Road in Bethlehem and hopefully many citizens from the area will join me. This will set the story straight as far as everything you have been hearing that is negative about Casella. So stop listening to the Forest Lakers and their million dollar backers, make up your own mind and get the facts straight as to how a modern landfill operates and what good they can bring to the community and to the World. Those that are spreading negativity have not been to the site so how can they really know anything about the project.
Experts from the Casella team will be on site to explain the NCES operations and to also provide information and answers about Casella’s proposed landfill project in Dalton. There will be tours of the facility as well as a drone to give everyone a great perspective on the entire facility. I would encourage everyone to attend and to learn about the site, get the correct and accurate information and to meet the Casella team. You ask questions and they will answer them.
Don’t let the widely spread scare tactics keep you from coming. Every story has 2 sides and you deserve the truth. By attending this function you will be able to see for yourself and make your own decision on whether to host this project or not.
Remember, knowledge is strength and truth prevails. This project would be the best thing that happened to Dalton.
Want to keep America great? Support an American company.
Concerned Citizen of Dalton,
Pamela J. Kathan
Dalton, N. H.
