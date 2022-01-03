Casella’s Misinformation Campaign
To the Editor:
Following the December 20, 2021 trash truck traffic information meeting in Bethlehem, during which selectmen accepted public input from residents and taxpayers on the proposed route of Casella Waste Systems along Bethlehem’s Main Street, and in which the overwhelming majority of participants were opposed to a Bethlehem route, Casella quickly responded with a Facebook post decrying that “there is a lot of misinformation out there about the Granite State Landfill and specifically what kind of truck traffic it will bring to the North Country”. That post was accompanied by an image, depicting the average number of trucks and truck trips (102/204) that are expected to visit their controversial landfill next to Forest Lake State Park on RT116 at Douglas Drive. Ironically, Casella’s own depiction of the types of vehicles was in itself, misleading, in that the graphics used grossly downplayed the true size of the first three categories of vehicles! Talk about misinformation! In fact, if you break it down by the numbers, 82% of the number of trash vehicles, as depicted by Casella in their marketing piece, have the wrong number of axles! 82% of the estimated 102 vehicles that will be flooding RT 302 in Bethlehem, RT3 in Carroll/Twin Mountain and Whitefield, and RT116 in Whitefield and Bethlehem, were missing an axle and were SIGNIFICANTLY smaller/shorter than they truly are in reality!
So, once again, instead of listening to the valid concerns of alarmed citizens, property and business owners, and educators, tone-deaf corporate Casella again responds with denial, misinformation, and another one of their typically-dismissive responses. This, despite Casella CEO John Casella’s December 13, 2021 “Open Letter To Dalton Residents”, in which he stated that their decision to withdraw their wetlands permit application would “allow us to take into consideration the public opinion that we have gathered, and will continue to solicit, throughout this process”. What hogwash, from a corporation and CEO completely devoid of any credibility, and a long, documented history to support that claim. In fact, no Casella representatives even bothered to attend the well-publicized December 20th traffic meeting in Bethlehem, to listen to the concerns within their own host community! Simply put, this is a company that cannot be allowed to get a foot in the door via a 2nd North Country landfill in neighboring Dalton.
I would encourage my North Country neighbors to write to the Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, Victoria Sheehan, at vsheehan@dot.state.nh.us, with the subject line of: DENY Driveway Permit Application #14656 (GSL Landfill Development), asking her and her department to do the right thing and DENY the driveway permit for the Casella landfill development project at Douglas Drive in Bethlehem. The influx of so much heavy-duty trash truck traffic, on our already-congested and sometimes dangerous roads, imperils the safety and well-being of all North Country residents and visitors who travel along RT302, RT3, and particularly RT116, between Whitefield and Littleton.
TOGETHER, WE can STOP this dangerously-irresponsible and poorly-sited landfill development from becoming our collective nightmare, but we need you to take action and help us defeat any and all permit applications submitted by Casella Waste Systems.
Thank you,
Jon Swan
Dalton, N. H.
