“Cash Only” Health Care

To the Editor:

Did John McClaughry Point the Way to Single Payer Health Care?

Over my lifetime I have come to realize that our health care system needs to be a single payer universal system. It has become increasingly clear that “free market” health care provided through commercial insurance companies cannot produce the universal care we need. I did not expect that John McClaughry, in his letter”Price to Beat” (Sep. 15) would illustrate that point.

That letter responded to my criticism of his earlier suggestion that a “cash only” surgical practice in Oklahoma was a model for lowering health care costs on the grounds that the poor could never afford that cash price. Mr. McClaughry responded by suggesting that the government could use taxpayer dollars to both pay for the needed surgery, and to pay the patient’s way to and from the Oklahoma facility, and the cost would still be well below what the surgery costs locally.

