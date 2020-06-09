Casting A Gloomy Shade
To the Editor:
“The powers of darkness cast a gloomy shade which prevents seeing things as they really are.” This is a quote from a religious leader in the United States circa 1836. It holds true today. By following God’s word and ways we can earn the gift of discernment and not be led astray by lying darkness. As more Americans leave God’s side, confusion will fill in the void. I along with most Christians have received this generous gift and am thankful.
On the windshield of my car one can see a tattered decal of a black and white American flag with a blue stripe flowing through the middle. It symbolizes support for law and order. I know our system and police are not perfect. What human being is? I’ve known several policemen and women over the decades. All who I’ve met are sober, decent and moral people. As all humans, they too get frustrated especially when it’s the same trouble-makers they encounter week after week. No one wants to get assaulted, insulted or demeaned, even policemen.
In the news of late I’ve witnessed much darkness and gloom. I wholeheartedly believe in the right to speak one’s mind and share our morals peaceably as written in the Constitution. The issue of police brutality in Minneapolis may have begun as one of these moments. Clear minds will be that it no longer is. Rioters, looters, arsonists and violent thugs are now where we’re all to get our morals and juries. Really? This is no longer sane nor acceptable. Defunding police departments is a demand of downright evil people. We have those in place who investigate, prosecute, judge and punish. How could we trust someone who is willing to burn down their neighbor’s home or business to do any of these jobs. The system has a responsibility to go after those as well.
