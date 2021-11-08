Catamount Arts & Discrimination
To the Editor:
Why did I stand in front of Catamount Arts this past Wednesday afternoon to point out the discrimination inherent in the current requirements for admission to their programs? Much more because of the fact of discrimination, than because of its current manifestation in the requirements for proof of vaccination or the negative PCR test at Catamount Arts. I see daily that people are throwing away their rights and the rights of others because they are afraid, because they want a solution, even if that solution comes at a very high cost to the fabric of our community and of our democracy. Is it appropriate to disregard individual rights in the midst of a crisis? To what degree? How does a seemingly benign, well-intentioned policy like Catamount Arts’ affect all of our individual rights in the long term? Those are some of my questions for our community and the reason I stood in front of Catamount Arts, but they are too much to put on one sign.
I stood up for community conversation as the best process to solve any problem, and to point out that the best solution always comes from a truly inclusive community. You never know whose will be the voice that brings the solution or sparks the insight for someone else to then realize and offer the solution. Discrimination is a practical issue, because it limits the resources we can draw on from our fellow humans. At the other end of the spectrum: what is the best we aspire to be as individual people and as a group, however small or large? Haven’t we aspired in our ideals as a country to be “…one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all”? Where is the “one” in any policy which discriminates? Where is the “for all”?
I stood up for the crucial role the arts play in opening our hearts and minds, helping us to grow and to be as fully human as possible both as individuals and as a species. Catamount Arts has in the past been a leader in fostering awareness and discussion by providing opportunities for our community to contemplate challenging issues together, for instance with their “Courageous Conversations” series. https://www.catamountarts.org/community-art-outreach/courageous-conversations/ I stood in front of their building because I know that they could have done better, and that they still can do better than their current admissions policy. An inclusive conversation would provide an inclusive solution. It is my hope that they will provide an opportunity for this to happen, once again leading the way by encouraging our community to contemplate a challenging issue, have a “courageous conversation”, TOGETHER.
Karen Bufka
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
