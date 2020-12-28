Catch & Release
To the Editor:
I read about another catch and release story in the Caledonian Record in the December 26th edition. A habitual offender almost killed a state trooper and the trooper fired back and killed him. Bleeding hearts say drug offenses are non violent but in essence they escalate to being violent offenses or the illegal use of drugs (which bleeding hearts say are non violent) but the illegal use of drugs causes violence somewhere along the way. So I say to you that the illegal use of drugs is a violent crime and should be treated that way. Catch and release should be used sparingly. This is Ron Pal.I would appreciate more letters to editor on this matter.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
