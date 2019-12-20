Catch & Release
To the Editor:
The Everett Simpson case is where our failed criminal justice system let’s him out on $3,000.00 bail instead of locking him up and throwing away the key. Instead we are going to rehab him. He gets away, kidnaps a woman and child, sexually assaults her, puts her through hell, and he, finally, is caught.
I am so glad that she and her child got 400K in a law suit. I hope our criminal justice system learns a lesson they don’t seem to understand. Don’t forget that 400K is our taxpayers money, but I hope others sue the state when these “catch and release” people create mayhem.
Hope the new county prosecutor learned a valuable lesson from all of this. Catch and release is only for fish. If our justice system is going to do “catch and release”, then they should turn their job over to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.