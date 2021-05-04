Catch & Release Revisited
To the Editor:
Our justice system in Vermont is a sad state of affairs. These catch and release thugs loose in our streets and reoffending make Vermont an unsafe place. I urge citizens to sue the crap out of the State of Vermont if they are harmed by one of these low life scum.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
