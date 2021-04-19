Cats and Dogs
To the Editor:
The article in Saturday’s news about making hit and run on cats illegal got me thinking cats and dogs.
Owners of cats should have an I D on their cat as in dog collars otherwise it may be hard to find the owner. That provision should be in the law.
Thinking of cats and dogs further: Republicans and Democrats are fighting like cats and dogs and since we are playing the game of mascot changing, the Republican elephant should be changed to a cat and the Democrat ass be changed to a dog. Cat for Republican as they, cats, are more self reliant and dogs for Democrats as dogs like Democrats are always looking for a handout from their Master. In this case the Federal Government.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
