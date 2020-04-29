Caution to VT State Colleges
To the Editor:
The Board and leadership at Vermont State Colleges would be well advised not to adopt an adversarial posture in connection with a public records request under the Freedom of Information Act. The press and the general public on whose behalf the press works are the reason why three campuses are not on the way to a shut down. Turning on that public is not a prudent move since the college system needs public support to maintain public funding. Unresponsiveness is tantamount defiance of the colleges’ strongest ally.
Pete Gummere
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
