CCSD Meeting
To the Editor:
I had the opportunity to listen to the zoom broadcast of the CCSD meeting held of May 14th, 2020. As a past member of the Waterford School Board and several other boards over the years, I don’t believe I have ever seen a board and superintendent completely ignore questions from community members, interested individuals and parents as was evident at this meeting. I don’t pretend to know all of the facts pertaining to the possible elimination of the 2nd grade teacher at Waterford School however I’d like to say that it’s not always what you do that causes issues but how you do it. To ignore concerns and questions of the people you serve is not part of your job description. The apparent lack of transparency is not cool.
Sincerely
Ernie Begin
