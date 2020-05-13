CCSD – Put Students First
To the Editor:
On April 13, 2020, the CCSD School Board representing Barnet, Walden and Waterford, suddenly made cuts to the already warned district budget. These cuts were made based wholly on assumptions of funding shortages, and with complete disregard for the impact on students. In Waterford, these reductions in force include elimination of the 2nd Grade classroom and teacher. Shockingly this cut was not due to low enrollment in the class, but just for the sake of making a cut. A cut that was not necessary.
Let me be clear, this proposed budget cut is NOT a combination of two full grades that is the common practice. Instead the Board suggests that the 13 soon to be second graders be divided, with half going into third grade, and half going into first. The latter group of students will be left feeling inferior than their peers. Based on my research, this is likely to have lasting impact on their educational careers.
Asking 1st, 2nd, and 3rd graders to sacrifice their education following the challenges we are all facing as teachers, parents and students with remote learning is reckless. The Board should be doing everything within the power to protect the classroom.
