CDC Stop the Great Super Spreader Event
To the Editor:
The greatest super spreader event is Biden breaking our immigration laws and allowing 10 of thousands of illegal immigrants into our country without masks, unvaccinated and Covid positive. Biden is allowing these people to be sent all over the country without letting the state governors know where they are going. To any rational human being can you think of a greater super spreader event of the virus.
The absurdity of the Biden policy is that he has teamed up with the teachers’ union to mandate your children wear a mask all day to go to school. There is more danger of your children getting emotionally harmed then them getting or giving the virus. Biden care more about the illegal immigrants than he does about the rights of your children.
When asked where is the scientific data that says children are spreaders, they cannot produce any because there is none. But give the immigrants more freedom to spread the virus than have your children learn in a disturbing free environment.
Then there is Obama’s 450 unmasked guests at his indoor birthday party. A White House writer said there was no problem for spreading the virus because the guests were “sophisticated.” But Dr. Fausci calls out the people outside riding their motorcycles in Sturgis this weekend. I guess the bike riders were unsophisticated so they can spread the virus.
Parents do not let your schools follow the teachers’ union and demand that your children go to school unmasked.
Joseph Mendola
Warner, N. H.
