Cell Tower on Buffalo Mountain
To the Editor:
When I heard about the planned project of erecting a cell tower on Buffalo Mountain I was dismayed. When I learned the details of the process of approval I was disappointed. The AT&T corporation is trying to appear as if they are being transparent and informing the public. This sentiment was expressed by their representative at a recent Selectboard meeting. Perhaps they were following protocols laid out for them, and that was their measure for success. Yet, it was clear that barely anyone outside of the Selectboard knew about this project at all, for months. The information people did have was, at times, inaccurate, and changed rapidly. Now, thanks to some dedicated townspeople this issue is beginning to get more in-depth coverage. Why did it take till the final stages of the approval process before the townspeople were sufficiently informed? Isn’t that supposed to happen in the beginning stages of a town approval process? And why did it take the townspeople getting involved to do it?
Still, sufficiently informed may not be the best term to describe our current state. Even in the final stages of the approval process, the AT&T corporation has yet to put forth a complete plan. What is going to happen to the access road? Will there be blasting? For how long? Has full permission been granted by all respective landowners to use the land? What happens if a landowner says no? What effect is this project going to have on the on-site wildlife habitat? Will the tower drop property values? Will the “increased coverage” actually be worth it? If we are not given comprehensive answers to these questions, how could we ever decide whether to support or oppose this project? We don’t have the information we need to make a decision. I am left wondering what ill-chosen outcomes could result if we turn our backs, and let an incomplete plan ensue, unbridled.
Buffalo Mountain is important to our town. It deserves our respect. It deserves to be protected from the never-ending train of “progress” on the tracks to nowhere. Hardwick is not nowhere. It is a special place, and I will not stand by while corporations try to push their agendas on us so they can profit. Some things are more important than money. I say NO to the proposed cell tower on Buffalo Mountain.
