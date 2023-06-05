Challenge Education Perform
To the Editor:
The hallmark of any nation is its education. Our public education costs are the highest in the industrialized world and outcomes are marginal at best. Time is of the essence to change.
Vermont Business Roundtable, decades ago, suggested outcomes be identified, educators held accountable and outcomes be achieved. Today, test results in Vermont and nationally have not improve yet costs increased significantly. Where public education focused on math, English and science years ago now it is supplanted by diversity, inclusion, equity, climate change and pronouns. Advanced placement courses have been canceled, grades and homework eliminated. The infusion of illegal migrant children further strains public education.
Alternatives to public schools are charter and private schools and homeschooling. The Vermont teachers’ union opposed charter schools to preserve union jobs and state funding. The Democrat Governor in North Carolina vetoed a charter school bill this year because it would decrease public school enrollment but ironically, he sends his kids to private schools. Enrollment in private schools and home schooling are at record levels today.
Republican states like Florida are passing school choice allowing parents to send children’s tax dollars to private or charter schools. This takes education control from teachers’ unions and gives it to parents. Back to basics curriculum and tougher standards with consequence are the parents’ focus.
Harry Truman once said, “without a strong education system, free of government control, democracy is crippled.” The world has changed and education outcomes need to catch up with the industrialized world.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington, Vt.
