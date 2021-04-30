Chamber of Commerce
To the Editor:
Chamber of Commerce legitimizes attempt to overthrow democracy.
After the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, many major companies — like Amazon, AT&T, Disney, Microsoft, and Walmart — announced they would suspend PAC contributions to the 147 members of Congress who voted overturn the presidential election. It seemed that this was a new sign of responsibility in corporate political giving. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has shown that it wasn’t.
While the Chamber portrays itself as a non-partisan organization that represents most large corporations, it overwhelmingly supports Republican policies and candidates. In the 2020 election, it endorsed 24 Republicans and 0 Democrats for the Senate, and 232 Republicans and 32 Democrats for the House. The decision by many of the Chamber’s member companies to not donate to legislators who refused to certify the election results undermines its political influence. So, the Chamber sent a memo to its members saying it doesn’t believe it is appropriate to stop funding these Republicans, adding that…
“Going forward, the Chamber will evaluate our support for candidates – Republicans and Democrats – based on their position on issues important to the Chamber, as well as their demonstrated commitment to governing and rebuilding our democratic institutions.
We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification.
After all, they just wanted to throw out millions of votes and install Trump for another term!
So, why not recast votes to validate Trump’s lies about voter fraud as reasonable and respectable? It provides cover to corporations that want to resume donating to those 147 Republicans and strengthen the Chamber’s political clout if they do. Clearly that influence matters more to the Chamber than the survival of our democracy!
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury, Vt.
