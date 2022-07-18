Charity Clark for AG

I am writing to express my support for Charity Clark’s race for Vermont’s next Attorney General. I know Charity personally, both as a former colleague, as well as a friend. She is a hard-worker with the integrity to lead Vermont in this challenging time.
Charity is highly-qualified to serve as Attorney General, having served in various capacities at the AG’s office over the last eight years, including watching over Vermonters that are targeted in scams and robocalls and focusing attentions on issues like substance use, domestic violence and gun control
We are at a critical moment with so much at stake – reproductive freedom, climate change, and increased overdose deaths. Vermonters, like me, want to see action from our elected officials, not empty promises. I have full confidence that Charity will hit the ground running on day one – I’ve seen her in action. We can vote for experience and meaningful change by electing Charity.
We need an Attorney General who can deploy the full resources of the office to fight for reproductive freedom, protect our environment, and ensure the privacy of our children. Charity Clark is that leader and I wholeheartedly endorse her.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.