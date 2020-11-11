Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I was grocery shopping at Price Chopper and in a buying mood. I was putting all sorts of items in the cart. Three bags of Starbucks coffee, two bags of frozen shrimp, produce, meats, etc., etc. After filling the cart, I went to the checkout line to cash out and what happened stunned me. My wallet was not in my pocket. Now what do I do? I called a store employee over to ask what I could do. I thought I may get a store credit to pay. He looked my cart over and said, “By the time you get to your home and back here these frozen foods will be thawed out.”
At that point, a nice lady stepped over and told the store employee not to worry and that she would pay for my order. She suggested that I go through the line ahead of her. I am not sure what the total cost of my order was but from my experience (I’m 76 years old) and we used 4 large pay 0.99 cent plastic bags that I had brought and a cooler medium size bag I had also brought. I expect the total was $220.00.
The lady would not hear about me sending her a check to reimburse her. I kept asking for anything I could do. This woman, with her five-year-old son, was very politely refusing any form of payment.
I said, “God Bless You” and told her I would pay it forward. I left the store stunned. I had never been in this position. I think of myself as a generous person having given money to people and donating to many charities, but this was different. This was a pure and selfless act of kindness. It came at the exact moment I needed to adjust my attitude and right thinking.
I am sending $220.00 to The Be Like Brit Foundation. Ten years ago, Britney Gengel went to Haiti on a mission trip to help with orphaned children. Her arrival was just two days prior to an earthquake that would devastate the entire place. Her parents, Len and Cherylann vowed to build an orphanage to honor Brit.
