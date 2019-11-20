Chicken Little Strategy
To the Editor:
Vermont’s 2020 election season is still months away, yet the political attacks have begun. The most common one is that a carbon tax is on the horizon. These folks clucking that a carbon tax is coming are like Chicken Little who assumed that the sky was falling when an acorn fell on its head.
They cite Mayor of Burlington Miro Weinberger along with Progressive and a few Democratic members in the legislature as proof that a carbon tax is inevitable. Just as a falling acorn does not indicate that the sky is falling, a few politicians supporting a carbon tax is not an indication that one will be enacted. Mayor Weinberger has no authority in state government and therefore his stance on a state-wide carbon tax is irrelevant. The governor, the President pro tempore of the Senate, the Speaker of the House, and a majority of the House and Senate are all opposed to Vermont enacting a carbon tax. A small minority of legislators are not going to get a carbon tax past Phil Scott, Tim Ashe, and Mitzi Johnson.
The carbon tax charge was not an effective strategy in 2018 as the Democrats and Progressives won a super majority in the Vermont House. Those who used this strategy in 2018 must have thought it was the content they were clucking about that was the problem, not the Chicken Little strategy itself, because they have adapted it to now claim that a “carbon tax in disguise” is coming. If we use their expanded definition of a carbon tax, then the sales tax is a hidden carbon tax because carbon emissions are produced in the manufacture of goods taxed. Property tax is a hidden carbon tax because carbon emissions are produced when heating our homes and mowing our lawns. Car registration is a hidden carbon tax because cars produce carbon emissions. In fact, most taxes and fees fit their broad definition of a carbon tax. This makes it easy for them to attack their opponent as a carbon tax supporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.