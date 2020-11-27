Children Aren’t Responsible for Family Actions
To the editor:
I have supported the state in its efforts to fight COVID. But, as a student of history, having children report on their family activities isn’t a path we should go down. I won’t list others that have, they aren’t to be celebrated.
John Simons
Sheffield, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.