Ron Pal, in his letter to the editor, “George Floyd vs Ben Carson”(3/16/21) wrote: “Floyd is not with us anymore because he made poor “Choices.” That’s utter nonsense!
George Floyd’s death is not about his ‘choices.’” It’s about Derek Chauvin’s choice to kneel on George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. George Floyd gasped for air and called for help but officer Derek Chauvin choose to calmly keep his position for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, including after Floyd stopped speaking or moving. It was not George Floyd’s choice to be murdered.
I had been hoping to contact Ron Pal to get a copy of his “Choices” article that he often references. If his LTE is a preview of what’s in his “Choices” article, I’ll pass.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
