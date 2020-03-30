‘Choices’
To the Editor:
The reading of three of Ben Carson’s books,” Gifted Hands,” “America the Beautiful,” and “A More Perfect Union” were part of my inspiration to write. Also, the Bible’s verses in the book of Proverbs were of good reference and inspiration to me. I had actually taken the book of Proverbs and read it from start to finish. Most of all however, was when I came across the song titled “Choices” done by George Jones and my learning of the lyrics in that song. One verse went like this: “Living and dying by the choices I made.” That line says it all. In life you live and die by whatever choices you make and the title of that song became the title of my article.
I lay awake at night thinking how I could write this article, fearing that when read by others, it would not be well received. I tried to make the poor and homeless aware and everyone else aware that they are in their particular situations, in most cases, by the result of the choices that they made in life. I fear that many people who should be reading this article never will, but I hope this article gets the attention of “Concerned Citizens,” “Wise Men and Women.”
As I wrote, I realized that the advice I might give will sound like tough medicine, like iodine on an open wound. I realized the old adage: “It is easier to give advice than to receive it.” Truer words were never spoken. If my writing of this article, “Choices,” gets people thinking and acting, then my objective will be accomplished. I started writing this article back in November 2019, actually scribbling notes by hand while deer hunting at a stand just sitting and watching for a deer to come along. Little did I/we know then that Coronavirus would come along and make things worse for everyone and more so for the poor, homeless. As I did the final editing to my article, Coronavirus was already here.
