Christie for Lancaster
To the Editor:
My name is Rob Christie, and I want your vote for the Lancaster Select Board. A vote for Rob is a vote for LANCASTER.
Lancaster is at a critical moment in its history. This is a time of change. Our Town Manager is retiring. Covid-19 is forcing difficult decisions. This is also a time of opportunity. We know Lancaster is a great place to live. Help me act to keep it strong and special. I will strengthen our strong Select Board, work to guide and assist administrative change, and keep Lancaster alive and affordable.
Prepared? For several years now, I have worked to learn what we are, how we work, and what we need to do. As a faithful attendant at nearly every Select Board meeting, Town Committee and most other sessions for the last three years (check the minutes!), I am in touch with our Town’s business, and do my homework.
Experienced? With the Lancaster Conservation Commission (two years plus) we have forged a hard-working tool (providing scholarships, grants and studies) that support the people of Lancaster. I will use my experience in corporate management (MBA: manufacturing and accounting and Senior corporate management); direct health care (Critical Care and School RN); and Education Credentials (Middle School, University and EMS teaching), to work for YOU.
Available? I am local to Lancaster. Your Select Board is for Lancaster. I like it here! I haven’t conflicts of interest, and am a local politician, standing up for Lancaster over a downstate agenda. I have time to dedicate to public service, and am fully available to serve the people of Lancaster.
What should you do? Support our Town.
Vote for Rob Christie for Lancaster Select Board on March 9th. Vote for broad teamwork. Keep interested in Town Administration. Look for opportunities that come with problems, and support broad teamwork on the Select Board.
Lancaster has been here, through thick and thin, for over 250 years. Vote to help me keep up our good work and make the best life for you in our special Town.
Sincerely,
Rob Christie
Lancaster, N. H.
