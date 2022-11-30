Christmas Charity
To the Editor:
Christmas Charity
To the Editor:
On Sunday evening Dec. 21, 1952 in St. Johnsbury, the Holy Name Societies of Notre Dame des Victoires Catholic Church and St. Aloysius Catholic Church sponsored a campaign that ultimately resulted in “one ton of foodstuffs, clothing and toys [being] added to the Caledonian-Record Santa Fund to be distributed to the needy children of the area.” (“Great Outpouring Donate Gifts At Creche Festival,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. Dec. 22, 1952, at p. 1).
The two parish groups marched from The Fairbanks Museum down Eastern Avenue to the Nativity scene at the intersection of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue. Once there, the participants recited The Holy Rosary and sang Christmas carols between the decades of the Marian prayer. Choir members of the two parishes were present to help lead the carols. Parade marchers included “hundreds of children who eagerly pressed forward to deliver their gifts for the needy children.” (Ibid.) Along with their parishioners, the clergy of both parishes were also present. The Caledonian-Record report noted that “[t]abulation of the gifts was still in progress at noon today [(Mon. Dec. 22, 1952] but it appeared that about 45 per cent was food, another 45 per cent clothing and about 10 per cent toys.” (Ibid., at p. 7).
Seventy years ago, a sterling example of Christmas charity on display by St. Johnsbury residents in order to augment the annual good work of The Caledonian-Record Santa Fund.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
