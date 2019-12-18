Christmas Grace
To the Editor:
We are gathered together to remember and honor the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. We are thankful for all the good lessons He gave us in his short life. Lord bless us all and family, friends gathered together at this table. Also we ask you to bless those less fortunate, the poor and the homeless. Most of all help us to give them the skills to help themselves to make good “Choices” in their lives
Coming soon my article on “Choices”.
Ron Pal
