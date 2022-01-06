Christmas is NOT Over
To the Editor:
Christmas is over. The gift wrappings will be thrown out; the Christmas tree will come down; the outside lights will be turned off—and life will revert to what it was before.
But Christmas is NOT over. For the true reason for Christmas has just begun. It’s not gifts, or meals or gatherings—it’s the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
His human life has just begun. Separated from his mother—a life like ours in every way but one—no sin. Tempted in every way we are, but never choosing to sin; not once.
Fulfilling God’s plan for an innocent sacrifice for sin. Our ransom—one life given up as payment for the penalties we all have accumulated over our lifetimes for the sins we have committed. We all begin the same. Destined for hell based upon the consequences of our sins.
But with no sin, evil had no claim on Jesus. The Father’s plan fulfilled when Jesus was raised from the dead—for us. To cover us though His sacrifice and make us holy and acceptable to the Father.
You want a TRUE new year? Go beyond a calendar day and become a new creation (2 Corinthians 5:17) through personalizing Jesus’s death and resurrection—for YOU, reader! Through belief, repentance and commitment to follow the one who loves you enough to have died for you.
Greg Darling
Littleton, N. H.
