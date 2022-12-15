Christmas Time

Twas’ the snowfall falling on my way to lunch I began thinking of Winter and Christmas soon to be. Looking at the twinkle across the rolling hills with the higher peaks up the hills seeing a cloud of snow peering above while peering down to see the ever freezing rivers with the snow covered pine amassing beyond the eye can see. As I then return back to my humble abode of seeing the decorations decorating the town with stores running festive for the day many look forward to being Christmas.
As we come up to celebrate it with glee and I do not mean to sound preachy but let us not forget the true meaning of Christmas. Significance of the holiday should be the time we cherish with families, sipping hot cocoa as the fireplace crackles, singing carols bringing smiles to many faces or to some like myself celebrating the birth of the Savior Jesus. For all, it is the time we joyously enjoy with one another and the gifts we share to mark off the end of another year.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.