Citizens of Newport
To the Editor:
A vote for Chris Vachon and Kevin Charbonneau will be a vote for respectable, knowledgeable council members who have deep family roots in our community.
Anyone who knows Chris and Kevin know that they are quiet men, who think things through and will come to informed decisions. Why would we want to elect somebody that was on the council for many years and amounted to nothing, IE; John Wilson, when we have two really good candidates that are will to move the city forward. The way I see it Mr. Wilson is the past, Mr. Charbonneau is the present and Mr. Vachon is the future.
So, let’s let the past be the past and keep the present and vote for the future, vote for Kevin Charbonneau and Chris Vachon.
