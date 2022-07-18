Civics Lesson

It should be clear to everyone at this point that things are getting pretty bad the world over. Many people just shrug their shoulders and accept it. But others ask why. Why is life getting more difficult? Why is crime skyrocketing? Why is depression at all-time highs?
I can tell you why it’s happening. Things are getting worse not because we’re all making wise and moral life decisions. No, quite the contrary. The average person today is less wise and less moral than our recent ancestors.
Over the last thousand plus years our ancestors, the ones who built western civilization, had a Christian worldview, strong family ties, and especially in our country, high civic-mindedness. So, it is no surprise to me that since the west abandoned God, so too have families disintegrated as well as our body politic.
Our priorities have become completely self-centered. Instead of living a life in service to God, family, and country, our inner narcissist is ever increasingly geared towards pleasing me, myself, and I.
The fruits that we enjoy, and take for granted today, were won by the labor of men and women with moral compasses that pointed north. Imagine how different history would have turned out if Thomas Jefferson had been more interested in watching Netflix than writing the Declaration of Independence. Or if George Washington’s porn addiction prevented him from crossing the Delaware. What if John Adams was a junkie? Could you imagine Thomas Paine playing video games all day and night?
Don’t misunderstand me. I do not support criminalizing vice. I’m a libertarian in the classical liberal sense, like our founding fathers. But sometimes enough is too much. We’re not going to fix our problems with better government policy alone. It’s going to take the effort of millions of people first seeking the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and then following suit in their everyday lives.
The prescription for a happy, healthy life and country has been shown to us by our ancestors. Spend less time being entertained and spend more time reading the scriptures, teaching your children life skills, and participating in your civic institutions. We reap what we sow. And if we sow weeds, we’ll reap weeds.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.