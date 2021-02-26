Virus Questions
To The Editor:
After a year of Covid I’ve got a few questions. When does an emergency become a chronic problem? The state government has an enormous ability to grab and hold powers after declaring one and our governor appears very comfortable holding them. Passing legislation is harder than handing down mandates. Each has their place but the return to normal order must be a priority.
The state, towns and school boards have taken to “zoom” to hold “open” meeting but a large segment of the citizens cannot readily access the format. Is anything they’ve passed truly legal?
Our schools have worked diligently to cobble together a system but it has failed to deliver to unknown numbers of students. Will there be a true period of remediation or will it last only as long as the money holds out? Our education system seems to feast on one-time money but no plants to sustain once the “free money” is gone.
I’d ask a news journalist to ask these questions but they’d risk the ire of the governor and lose their press credentials. My high school civics classes taught citizens have a responsibility to question government functions and unquestioned they set precedent. Proper and legal.
John Simons
Sheffield, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.