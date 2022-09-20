When I saw the nasty ad in the Caledonian picturing our Representative Scott Campbell, I did not have to read the fine print below to know it had been placed by Frank Empsail III. His lack of civility became apparent during the campaign two years ago. What did surprise me, however, is that as a trustee of Saint Johnsbury Academy, Mr. Empsall apparently does not know the first thing about its philosophy of education. Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell, as did Tom Lovett before her, makes very clear that love and respect for everyone undergird the mission of the Academy. To be able to engage in civil discourse is part of the development of a young person. This lesson Mr. Empsall has never learned.
Recently Representative Scott Campbell and Mr. Empsall went to Concord, a town now part of the district. Whereas Mr. Empsall bragged about all the boards to which he has been appointed, Representative Campbell said he was there to get to know the people and for them to get to know him. Which one is more likely to place his constituents above himself?
Whether you consider yourself a Republican, a Democrat, a Progressive or an Independent, I hope you will choose civility and vote for Scott Campbell.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.