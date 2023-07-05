Civility & Acceptance Should be Guiding Principles
To the Editor:
I commend the Record staff for printing Cassandra Percey’s letter to the editor on 6/29 in its lengthy entirety. But here is the long and short of it - you CAN’T talk anybody into being gay, bi, or trans, no matter their age. It is no more effective than supposed conversion therapy. This ridiculous premise was the basis for past (and I guess the continued) hysteria against having gay teachers. The fear is/was that gay teachers were either “grooming” their kids or they were pedophiles. Of course neither was true then or now.
Enter Drag Story Hour, which folks need to know has been around since 2015. The fears around this event are TOTALLY ungrounded. The goals of DSH are simple: to express the love of reading and model acceptance. I say again, you can’t talk someone into something they are not, BUT you can accept them for who they are.
As a Florida teacher expressed in her public resignation, among 50 other Florida teachers also doing the same; “I literally don’t have time to teach your kids to be gay. Sometimes they just are gay. I have math to teach.”
Let’s NOT be hyperbolic and whip people into a frenzy over some perceived , though nonexistent danger. Can we PLEASE promote civility and acceptance for everyone.
