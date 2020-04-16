Claims He’s Defamed Then He Defames
To the Editor:
I am going to go out on a limb here and bet that I am the only living person in the world to ever be sued by a multi-billion dollar garbage company during a global pandemic crisis. Well, myself and 20 other Forest Lake Association homeowners-to-be-named-later, based on the lawsuit paperwork filed by Rutland, VT-based Casella Waste Systems, Inc. I am also going to venture a guess that it has been a while since CEO John Casella has read Dale Carnegie’s “How To Win Friends and Influence People,” as filing a lawsuit against a group of homeowners who do not want your business is not the best way to win them over. I would also like it noted that both CEO John Casella and VP Joe Fusco shared their ultimate goal in their press release sent to the media outlets on Tuesday: silencing my opposition to their proposed landfill development in Dalton. They have determined that they “have had enough” and are the arbiters of what constitutes as protected free speech and civic engagement, and what isn’t.
This should send a chill down everyone’s spine in the North Country, as a multi-billion dollar, out of state company is sending its team of high-priced lawyers after a group of your neighbors, homeowners, and fellow citizens of NH, who have exercised their rights as free people to stand up to this corporation in opposition. That is, of course, part of the Casella playbook. We have seen it in Bethlehem, right? When this corporation does not get its way, it sues! Joe Fusco even goes as far as to conclude his press release with “We are hopeful that this action…helps move discussion about the project in Dalton to a more positive and productive track.” In other words, silencing me and moving forward with the Forest Lake landfill as if everyone is fine and dandy with a 180-acre landfill next to our beautiful state park. Be forewarned, residents of Dalton, this will happen again and again within our town should any part of town government ever challenge the desires of Casella Waste Systems, should they get their foot in the door! We cannot let that happen.
I do feel the need to note that Mr. Casella, in both his op-ed and complaint filed in court Tuesday, does to me what he charges me of doing to his company; he defames me! In his “Call For Civility”, he labels me a malicious liar who is engaging in hateful, gutter politics. Frankly, I do not have to make stuff up as this long-before-me controversial company has a very bad reputation that precedes it. I have spent the past year researching this company, exhaustively reading, documenting and sharing for all the threat to our way of life that is coming in the form of his landfill development project in Dalton. This is a very calculating and ruthless company we are dealing with. Casella Waste Systems has suffered thru a series of defeats over the course of the past year, from the Dalton zoning vote to the Stage VI expansion in Bethlehem. They’ve offered up surrogates in both Dalton and Bethlehem making offers of millions of dollars, but no takers.
