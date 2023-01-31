Clarification of Bridges

This letter clarifies from my experience the bridges of divide, in Alison Despathy’s letter of Wednesday January 28 & 29; Bridge divide and Protect the People.
It that is true, that Pharma has wreaked havoc on all of us, in particular the use and abuse of Opiods. I believe that it is wrong to force anyone to do harm to oneself or ones loved ones. It is also true that the federal governments should protect people.
In my experience, as a senior, living in affordable senior housing, the government has done that, by providing Covid vaccines and mandated masks, to protect us from the very real disease of Covid. In my building we have been mostly Covid free, and when it comes to some of us, it is bad, but not life threatening. The protocol we been given, from the government, Rural Edge and the CDC, has protected us well.
