Clarification on Statement to SAU36 Schoolboard

I would like to thank Mr. Hayes for covering my recent statement to the SAU36 schoolboard. His article, however, was an oversimplification of that statement. I invite you to listen to it in its entirety on the district’s YouTube channel or read it in full in the minutes.
I would like to clarify that the main reason I asked the schoolboard to reconsider the current Humanities requirement for 9th and 10th graders is not because it is too easy, but because it does not cover History or English adequately. For this reason alone, it should not be a required class, because it does not meet the graduation requirements for WMRHS or the State of New Hampshire.
My second point Mr. Hayes left out altogether. Taking a Humanities class does not create a global citizen. An increased focus on expanding the foreign language department and encouraging travel, as well as teaching empathy, resilience, and respect would go a lot further in helping to create a global citizen.
My third point was the underlying culture that the emphasis on Humanities is creating in the school. I believe that teachers should be apolitical moderators in classroom debates. They should focus on teaching the students HOW to think, not WHAT to think. The thing that troubles me the most is that my student can tell me the political leanings of nearly ALL the teachers in the school based on what they say in the classroom. This is the first time I have encountered this phenomenon, and my children have attended six schools in four countries.
My intention with my statement is to ensure that the focus of the school remains on academic integrity, not politics.
