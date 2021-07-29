Clever Racism
To the Editor:
According to the Caledonian Record (7/29/21 LTE section), it is swarthy big city Whites, not big city Blacks (my mistake for seeing the giant depicted in the 7/26/21 Opinion page cartoon as Black), who are coming for all of us small vulnerable Whites. This is a clever cartoon in a racist sort of way and I suppose there is some legal cover in the Caledonian’s interpretation. How many swarthy big city people can the rural White north tolerate anyway?
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.