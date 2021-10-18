Cliff Freefall
To the Editor:
Our supply chain problems are self-imposed, caused by a truck and driver shortage. Trucks must meet new California emission regulations (50 percent of port trucks don’t) and new trucks must be electric. Drivers are hindered by limited driving hours plus entitlements to stay home are more attractive. Biden’s 24/7 imposed work schedule, already in effect, will do nothing.
Gas has increased 50 percent because of Biden’s regulations. Working rigs are down 50 percent, drilling on Federal lands is down 20 percent and labor shortages all add to less production. Biden reversed all of Trump’s policies that got U.S. energy independent. Now we’re dependent on the whims of foreign suppliers who don’t have our best interest in mind.
Also, there’s not enough Semiconductors to meet demands. Many are sourced in Taiwan. Sensing U.S. weakness, China’s threat to nationalize that island will affect supply. The largest U.S. chip producer is threatened by environmentalists trying to impose more stringent environmental standards.
None of these problems existed a year ago. Everything began to unravel January 20th when Biden’s Presidential edicts reversed policies that Made America Great Again. We’ve fallen off a cliff and we need to prepare for the impact that has yet to come.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington, Vt.
