Climate Alarmism
To The Editor:
Marion Mohri in her October 5 letter attacking John McClaughry wrote, “I am not an expert in climate science nor is John. That’s why we MUST defer to climate scientists, the vast majority of whom are issuing warning after warning about the dire state of our environment.”
But it is a fact that when James Hanen, renown climate scientist, warned in 1989 that the West Side Highway in NYC would be under water in 20-30 years (2019 at the most), he was wrong.
It is a fact that when renown climate scientist David Viner of the Climate Research Unit of East Anglia University warned that in 2000 that snow would virtually disappear “within a few years” from Great Britton (it’s been nearly 20), he was wrong.
It is a fact that when Hansen again in 2008 predicted that the Arctic will be free of ice in “five to ten years” (time’s up), he was wrong. Same goes for Al Gore’s similar prediction about Arctic ice being gone by 2014, and Nature Magazine’s warning it would be gone in 2015. All wrong.
It is a fact that when Noel Brown, senior environmental official at the United Nations, predicted entire nations could be wiped off the face of the earth by rising sea levels if global warming is not reversed by the year 2000, he was wrong.
When The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) in 2005 predicted that imminent sea-level rises, increased hurricanes, and desertification caused by “man-made global warming” would lead to massive population disruptions and some 50 million “climate refugees” by 2010, they were wrong.
Climate scientists have warned that we would experience more numerous and more violent hurricanes and tornadoes. Wrong, we have experiences fewer. They warned we would see “global browning” as a result of warming. Wrong, we are actually seeing global greening.
We won’t even get into the earlier warnings in the 1970’s and 80’s by renown climate scientists about global cooling and the imminent next ice age, as that would just be piling on, and I think the reader gets the point.
Ms. Mohri concludes, “If some one [sic] tells you, “I’m not a doctor but I’ve studied heart surgery for most of a decade,” would you let that person perform your triple bypass? You’d be foolish to do so.” Maybe. But if your doctor misdiagnosed and mistreated you time after time over three decades, you’d have to be an idiot to keep that person as your doctor. Time for a second opinion on climate change alarmism, which has never been right.
Rob Roper
Stowe, VT
President, Ethan Allen Institute
