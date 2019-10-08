Climate Change
To The Editor:
A letter in the October 5 edition from Marion Mohri, chastises John McClaughry on climate change. I beg to differ with Ms. Mohri and a lot of climate alarmists. And by the way, Mr. McClaughry’s intellect and understanding of the world, far exceeds the norm.
I have watched several doomsdays go by without a trace of catastrophe Al Gore would have had us all dead 20 years ago. And it continues today. All of it is based on nothing but assumptions. No real proof of man made climate change exists.
So being an old Vermonter that has frozen his butt off for 70+ years, I decided to find out when I will get warm and cozy. I started doing a little research and found out, that I better move south, because it isn’t going to get warm anytime soon. I got this info from the good old internet and a few books that Ms. Mohri should read.
The United Nations and the IPCC (International Panel on Climate Change) studied climate change and came up with some dire predictions. Once again no outcome of their predictions. Michael Mann was one of the culprits in this corrupt scenario. Mr. Mann just got taken to task by a Dr. Tim Ball. Dr. Ball basically said that Mann is a fraud and his work is a fraud. Mr. Mann went to a Canadian court and sued Dr. Ball. In that suit, the attorneys for Dr. Ball asked for Mann’s data that he used for his famous hockey stick graph. He wouldn’t produce it and was given a huge lesson. He has to pay all of Dr. Balls legal fees and case dismissed.
Now Ms. Mohri wants proof. Dr. Ball wanted some too and the climate alarmist wouldn’t produce it. So here is what I suggest for folks on the alarmist side. Buy Dr. Tim Balls books, Amazon.com, go to the internet to Principia scientific international, climate science news.com or many others and get the other side of the story. And as for thousands of scientists saying we are in trouble, how about the 500 scientists that just protested at the UN saying climate change is just a big hoax.
Roger Joslin
North Concord, Vt.
