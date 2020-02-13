Climate Change
To the Editor:
Nearly every day we hear more about climate change, but I have not seen in my lifetime any change. I remember well the past 86 years, as I am now past 92 and have seen snow in October and bare fields at Christmas time and hear every day weather reports that the average temperature is close to what we are having. Also reports of both cold and heat records happening nearly a century ago.
I am a little puzzled why if people are so concerned about it, that there are still one and a half million flying across country and the ocean to celebrate a holiday, plus another 450 million driving. They are certainly the worst of the worst polluters, yet the ones doing most of the complaining.
The matter of arctic ice break-up, one of the reasons sighted for thinking climate change, has always been happening. It was ice floating in the ocean that sunk the Titanic a century ago. It doesn’t take a lot of common sense to understand that ice buildup has a breaking point, a design of the Creator to keep water liquid, instead of letting it all turn to ice.
