Climate Change: David Vs. Goliath
To the Editor:
I love it when John McClaughry and Rob Roper team up to tackle the same person over the same issue: climate change. This is the second time they’ve tag teamed on letters about the subject. I’d love to be a fly on the wall as they discuss strategy on letter writing. It’s somewhat shameless, and there is a feel of desperation in it: as if the Ethan Allen Institute’s reputation is on the line.
It is.
The target this time is Marion Mohri. In McClaughry’s case (“Looking for Bigfoot”), he takes issue with Marion’s support of organizations that rely on the General Circulation Model. McClaughry writes, in part: “In a scientific paper that has undoubtedly escaped Ms. Mohri’s attention, Dr. John Christy, an IPCC scientist who co-designed and manages NASA’s microwave satellite sensing system, published a paper in 2017 showing that the IPCC-modeled (AR5, 2014) tropical vertical temperature profile was way off base…”
Regarding Dr. John Christy: From a May 11, 2017, article in The Guardian: “Perhaps the darlings of the denialist community are two researchers out of Alabama (John Christy and Roy Spencer). They rose to public attention in the mid-1990s when they reportedly showed that the atmosphere was not warming and was actually cooling. It turns out they had made some pretty significant errors and when other researchers identified those errors, the new results showed a warming.”
I say we take a wait-and-see attitude on John Christy’s latest revelations. His track record reveals that he is not the be-all and end-all of climate researchers.
(Just a side note on John McClaughry’s use of sarcasm in letter after letter, and opinion after opinion. Sarcasm is a subtle form of emotional violence, and is always used in the absence of strong arguments.)
Rob Roper (“Climate Alarmism”) cites early predictions regarding climate change by three climate scientists (count them – three out of thousands) and one politician that proved to be premature as proof positive that climate change is either a hoax or of no consequence. That’s the premise of his entire letter.
The signs of climate change are everywhere: from the worldwide decimation of coral reefs, to the movement north of tropical diseases, to the thawing of permafrost and the accelerated release of methane… I applaud Marion Mohri’s letter to educate the public at large.
Jeffrey Reel
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
