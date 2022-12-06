My name is Alexandra Brkic. I am a junior at Bennington College, participating in the prestigious Endeavor Foundation Fellowship program.
I would like to engage with local readers and share my concerns regarding the issue of climate change in Vermont. Unfortunately, we as a state are wildly unprepared for the coming years and lack the infrastructure needed to sustain our communities. On record, in 2021, Vermont experienced an alarming increase in temperatures which caused an entire school district to temporarily close due to a lack of air conditioning while cooling centers were not available statewide. Not to mention the irreparable damage that will be done to our treasured natural resources and wildlife.
The past few summers have illustrated the expected risks of rising temperatures within our state and the consequences of inaction. I encourage readers to become involved in environmental advocacy and be aware of how they affect the environment.
