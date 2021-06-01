Climate Change Part 4
To the Editor:
Of all the letter, articles about climate change we have been reading not one has addressed the effect of the earth’s population doubling at an alarming rate. Population control has to happen.Otherwise present climate change proposals will be negated by the massive increase in population.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
