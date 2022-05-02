Climate Change Propaganda

In the CR on 4/29/2022 Mr. Rob Roper condemned Rep. Scott Campbells pushing the Clean Heat legislation, which I am 100% glad that he is doing. I am, unfortunately, in Mr. Campbells legislatIve district and I am truly nervous about this bill becoming law.
My wife and I have both worked most of our lives in Vermont and now being retired we keep our heads above water but this piece of legislation could probably end that and then what will we do. I do believe that climate change is real but what is the true percent of contamination to the atmosphere does our state of Vermont add. We are certainly not an industrial state, far from that. We do have vehicles and we have to heat our homes.
In closing I would love to know what part of a percent that Vermonts discharge into our atmosphere is. I feel that Mr. Campbells push on this legislation is more to fatten his wallet than to help his constituents.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.