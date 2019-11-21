Climate Change Solutions

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
John McClaughry’s column, “Achieving Net Zero CO2 By 2050” is the lazy man’s guide to writing a column / opinion. It amounts to little more than a book report or, more accurately, a magazine article report penned by someone else. (Roger Pielke, Jr., Forbes, September 30). John quotes the author extensively throughout his commentary, substituting the phrase “measuring rod” for Pielke’s “measuring stick” in order to give the appearance of originality, etc., but does none of the heavy lifting when it comes to crafting the piece.
And, of course, it’s about climate change. And, of course, it’s about not being able to achieve emission standards. The original author, Roger Pielke, Jr., makes cogent points on the challenges we face. McClaughry RUBS it in our face, as he is wont to do.
There is one qualitative difference between Pielke’s conclusion and McClaughry’s. Pielke, toward the end of his piece, sums up the challenge by writing : “Can we hit net-zero by 2050? The scale of the challenge is huge, but that does not make achieving the goal impossible.” McClaughry’s last thoughts? “When you hear a climate change activist saying that to ‘save the planet we must achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050…’ you are hearing foolishness from somebody who doesn’t have a clue.” McClaughry’s suggested daily dosage for sarcasm, arrogance and pessimism.
